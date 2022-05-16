Quentin Pileggi didn’t allow a single run against JBMHS, throwing a complete game shutout and leading Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans to a 3-0 victory on Friday

The pitching was strong on both sides. Pileggi struck out 14, while JBMHS pitchers sat down four.

A double by L Gagon in the third inning was a positive for JBMHS.

Pileggi pitched Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans to victory. The righthander surrendered zero runs on two hits over seven innings, striking out 14 and walking one.

J Mason took the loss for JBMHS. The hurler allowed four hits and three runs over five innings, striking out four.

Pileggi, Cal Hodgdon, Logan Blanchette, Noah Keeley, and Nick Jacobs each collected one hit to lead Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans. Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error. Jacobs had the most chances in the field with 15.

Quentin Pileggi was the winning pitcher, going 7 innings giving up 2 hits and a walk while striking out 14. He also had an rbi single, and walk, and scored a run.

Logan Blanchette made two outstanding catches on long fly balls to help seal the game for MDI in the top of the 7th inning.

