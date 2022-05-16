A walk-off triple propelled Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans to a decisive, dramatic victory over George Stevens Academy Eagles Varsity, 10-9. Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans trailed 9-8 in the bottom of the seventh inning when Quentin Pileggi tripled on a 3-2 count, scoring two runs.

Stevens Academy Eagles Varsity scored five runs in the second inning, but Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans still managed to pull out the victory. Stevens Academy Eagles Varsity batters contributing to the big inning included Sol Lorio, Brady Pert, Isaiah Radel, and Haven Smith, all driving in runs in the inning.

Stevens Academy Eagles Varsity captured the lead in the second inning. Lorio drew a walk, scoring one run.

Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans knotted the game up at three in the bottom of the first inning. Nick Jacobs’s sac fly scored one run for Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans.

Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans scored four runs in the second inning. Pileggi and Joey Wellman-Clouse each drove in runs during the inning.

Noah Keeley earned the win for Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans. The righty went three and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out six.

Pert took the loss for Stevens Academy Eagles Varsity. The pitcher lasted one inning, allowing three hits and two runs.

Lorio started the game for Stevens Academy Eagles Varsity. The righty surrendered eight runs on six hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out nine and walking one Jay Haney started the game for Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans. Haney went three and a third innings, allowing eight runs on five hits and striking out five

Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans saw the ball well today, racking up nine hits in the game. Wellman-Clouse and Pileggi each managed multiple hits for Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans. Pileggi and Wellman-Clouse each collected two hits to lead Mount Desert Island Varsity Trojans.

Stevens Academy Eagles Varsity tallied eight hits. Pert and Smith each collected multiple hits for Stevens Academy Eagles Varsity. Pert went 4-for-5 at the plate to lead Stevens Academy Eagles Varsity in hits. Stevens Academy Eagles Varsity tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Pert led the way with three.



For MDI Quentin Pileggi had an RBI double and a walkoff two run triple in the seventh inning. Joey Wellman-Clouse also had two hits and 3 RBI, including a two run triple. Noah Keeley pitched 3.2 innings of one run relief to earn the win.’’

For GSA Brady Pert had four hits, scoring two runs and driving in one.

