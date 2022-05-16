A pedestrian who was seriously injured on Friday afternoon after a dump truck collided into them has been identified.

Jacqueline Capitina, 66, of Addison was hit by a dump truck driven by Jerry Lavertu, 60, of Clifton as he was turning from Buck Street onto Main Street, according to Sgt. Wade Betters of the Bangor Police Department.

Capitina suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment, Betters said. Her current condition is unknown.

Lavertu was cooperative with investigators, Betters said, and no charges have been issued.

