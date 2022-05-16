The BDN is exploring Maine’s housing crisis from every possible angle, from how it affects home prices, to what it means for Mainers across the state. Read our ongoing coverage here and fill out this form to tell us what you want to know.

Public outcry followed news last week that residents of an affordable housing complex in South Portland would see an average $400 rent increase after a real estate investment company bought it, making the monthly payment unaffordable to some.

It is a scenario playing out all over the state in different ways as housing prices continue to rise and tenants struggle to keep up.

Ten tenants of a historic building in Bangor were displaced recently after a new owner wanted to renovate the property. A family that had been renting a home in Brunswick that was sold had to live in hotels while trying to find a new place to live.

Searching for housing can be a nightmare even for those with good credit ratings. Apartments are so scarce in some areas that a couple in Portland recently experienced the first known apartment bidding war in southern Maine.

The state is pushing some efforts to increase affordable housing, including a $20 million program with Maine housing to fund the building of new rental units in rural Maine. Otherwise, cities and towns are left to create policies that will allow residents who rent to continue to live there.

