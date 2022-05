WELLS — York County Community College students are recognized each semester for their outstanding academic achievements, including the following who earned dean’s list status for a GPA of 3.5:

Desiree’ Harris of Orono – dean’s list

Jordyn McKissick of Bangor – part-time dean’s list

Olivia St. Germain of Veazie – part-time dean’s list.

More articles from the BDN