MONROE — The Waldo County Republican Committee invites you to a Spring Gala on Thursday, May 9 from 5-9 p.m. The event will be held at the Barn at Rosemore, 90 Pratt Road in Monroe. Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m., with cash bar available. Enjoy dinner and music in a beautiful setting, while socializing with friends and your 2022 primary candidates from the top of the ticket down. Hors d’oeuvres, full dinner and desserts by Jeff’s Catering. There will be a cash bar, live music by John Tercyak and a live auction! Space is limited-so get your tickets soon. Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased on Eventbrite. You can also get tickets by calling 207-722-3726.

Our featured speaker will be Shawn McBrearity, a director at Maine First Project, a non-profit organization offering grassroots training in multiple areas. McBrearity is exposing the hyper-sexualization of minors, as well as many dangers within the programs, teachings, and curriculum in schools. Protecting our children is a priority and a responsibility!

Come and enjoy a wonderful evening of great food, good conversation, music and fun.

More articles from the BDN