ORONO — “Sounds from Silence: Rescuing Music Suppressed by the Nazis,” the performance by the Silver Duo in honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah), is available online.

In the performance, University of Maine School of Performing Arts professor and pianist Phillip Silver presented his research on rescuing music suppressed by the Nazis. He was joined in the live concert in Minsky Recital Hall, which also was livestreamed, by cellist Noreen Silver. The event was co-sponsored by: UMaine Judaic Studies, UMaine Religious Studies, UMaine History Department, UMaine Philosophy Department, UMaine School of Performing Arts, Clement & Linda McGillicuddy Humanities Center, UMaine Hillel, Congregation Beth El (Bangor), Congregation Beth Israel (Bangor), Bangor Public Library, the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, and the Jewish Community Endowment Association.

