BAR HARBOR — “This is a pilgrimage to the Catholic churches of Hancock County with a national presenter respected across the country. We are so excited.”

Rose Schultz and the rest of the planning committee believe they have planned an unforgettable, three-day event that will draw participants from around Maine on June 5-7.

“Surge of the Heart” is an experience that has inspired believers across the country, described as a “deep dive into the truth and beauty of Catholicism” and led by nationally known speaker and author Jon Leonetti. It has received accolades from bishops, priests, and lay people alike for its meaningful messages, entertaining moments, and opportunities to grow in faith.

The pilgrimage will be held on three consecutive evenings with the following themes and locations:

Sunday, June 5

Holy Redeemer Church, Bar Harbor

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Theme: “Who is God and Why That Matters”



The evening will discuss the importance of knowing God to love him and how, in understanding the ways he has revealed himself to us, we can better understand who we are and the unique mission of holiness God has for us.

Monday, June 6

St. Joseph Church, Ellsworth

7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Theme: God’s Dream for Your Life

There is no other meaning, reason, or purpose to our lives than to be in Heaven with God for all eternity. We are called to become saints. How do we get there? We need a plan given to us by Jesus and his Church. The sacrament of reconciliation will also be available after the presentation.

Tuesday, June 7

St. Vincent de Paul Church, Bucksport

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Theme: Living God’s Dream

The evening begins with Mass, celebrated at 6:30 p.m., followed by Leonetti’s closing presentation.

Leonetti is a best-selling author, radio host, and national speaker who conveys a message of lasting fulfillment in Jesus. Through Jon’s keynote presentations and parish missions, thousands of Catholics each year discover the freedom Jesus offers by way of his life and love. Leonetti is the author of four books: Mission Of The Family, Your God Is Too Boring, The Art of Getting Over Yourself: And Why You’ll Be Happier When You Do, and Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Holiness. Many of today’s leading Catholic evangelists and authors have endorsed Leonetti’s writings, talks, and programs. He believes that our deepest longing for happiness and wholeness is fulfilled in the encounter with Jesus. Through prayer, the sacraments, family life, and the help of Mary and the saints, he aims to cultivate an intimate relationship with Jesus, and help others do the same.

For more information or to register, call 207-667-2343, email cluster11.renew.info@gmail.com, or visit www.hc-catholics.org/cluster-11-news-updates.

