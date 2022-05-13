While Mainers wait to receive $850 relief checks, they are being warned of scammers that are seeking identifying information to provide those checks.

Scammers claiming to be from the “Maine IRS” have reportedly been contacting Mainers and asking for social security numbers, maiden names and other identifying information, according to the Maine Office of the Attorney General and Maine Revenue Services.

State officials have the information needed to process and provide the relief checks to the appropriate recipients based on individually filed Maine income tax return documents, according to Attorney General Aaron Frey.

The system to determine who is eligible to receive the relief checks is based on the 2021 Maine individual income tax return. The checks will be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service to the address provided when the 2021 tax return was filed, or to a forwarding address provided to the U.S. Postal Service.

The first checks are slated to be mailed in June, and the remainder of the checks will be delivered as tax returns are received and processed through the end of the year.

