University Credit Union presented checks to the University of Maine at Augusta totaling $2,000 for its student-run and campus-sanctioned food pantries on its Augusta and Bangor campuses, respectively.

The Augusta Campus check of $1,000.00 was presented to Sal Cardinale, UMA’s Student Government Association president for its student-run campus food pantry, The Community Cupboard. A check in the amount of $1,000 was presented to Food for Thought Student Coordinator Jess Patterson for the Bangor Campus Food for Thought pantry.

UMA Augusta, from left, Roger Collins, UMA staff associate for Fitness & Athletics; Chris Hart, UMA director of Student Life & Athletics; Jennifer Christensen, administrative aid to the Office of Student Life; Salvatore Cardinale, president of UMA’s Student Government Association; Lesley Ridge, UCU, CCUFC, community engagement manager; Catherine Philbrick, UCU branch manager; and Rose Pelletier, UMA coordinator of student life. (Courtesy of Duncan Persons, UMA)

For the past five years, UCU has raised funds for its Ending Hunger in Maine campaign to support local food pantries on campus and in local communities throughout the state. During this time, UCU has donated $8,316.44 to the UMA Augusta and UMA Bangor campus pantries in addition to other donations across Maine. For more information about UCU, visit ucumaine.com.

The donations from UCU will allow the Community Cupboard and the Food For Thought pantry to supplement their offerings. Current supplies are obtained through funding from the Hunger Dialogue Grant, as well as SGA funds allocated to the Community Cupboard and in-kind and monetary donations to the Food for Thought pantry. The Food for Thought pantry additionally has a partnership with Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine and receives vegetables from the UMA Bangor Community Garden.

UMA Bangor, from left, Jess Patterson, food security intern; Jeffrey Sychterz, dean of UMA Bangor Campus; Joy Steward, UMA coordinator of Student Life: Wellness & Co-Curricular Enrichment; Jennifer Deschene, CCUFC, community engagement manager; and Catherine Philbrick, branch manager. (Courtesy of Duncan Persons, UMA)

