What is going on at the Supreme Court? Unpacking the 2021-2022 United States Supreme Court Term

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. The 2021-22 Supreme Court term could end up as one of the most dramatic terms in recent memory. Advocates, lawyers, journalists, and court watchers are all trying to make sense of where the court will land on issues ranging from climate action to reproductive rights to public funding of religious schools here in Maine. James Romoser, editor of SCOTUSblog, which provides independent news and analysis about the Supreme Court, will join us to cover the major cases that the Supreme Court has decided and preview the major cases yet to be decided. Planned Parenthood of Northern New England is co-hosting this event.

When: Friday, May 20, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.

