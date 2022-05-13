BANGOR – Eastern Maine Development Corporation is pleased to name Dr. Laurie Osher as its community resilience specialist. Dr. Osher, a Maine state representative representing Orono, will deliver technical assistance to municipal and regional entities to support efforts on climate and energy projects aligned with the State Climate Action Plan, Maine Won’t Wait.

The position supports Gov. Janet Mills’ $2.5 million investment for communities across Maine to fight climate change, with EMDC selected as one of four regional coordinators for the project focused on Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Aroostook counties. To achieve the goals of Maine Won’t Wait and EMDC’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, Dr. Osher will collaborate with municipalities and stakeholders to create and advance climate resilience plans, reduce energy use and cost, and transition to clean energy.

“I relish this opportunity to continue to make a positive impact by working with EMDC. I’m looking forward to providing guidance and support to municipal and regional entities in Penobscot, Aroostook, and Piscataquis counties as they embark on and implement climate resiliency initiatives,” said Dr. Osher.

She is a community leader and environmental scientist with decades of experience managing projects. Dr. Osher is also a small business owner of Osher Environment Systems, which helps homeowners lower their energy use, heating costs, and carbon footprint. In addition, Dr. Osher will continue in her role serving in the Maine legislature as representing District 123. Previously, she was elected to the Orono Town Council and was a member of the Research and Teaching Faculty at the University of Maine. Dr. Osher has a Ph.D. in Soil Science from UC Berkeley, a master’s of science in soil science & geomorphology from North Carolina State University, and a bachelor of science in agronomy & international agriculture from Cornell University.

Lee Umphrey, EMDC president & CEO, said, “We are delighted for Laurie to join our team. Her previous experience as a scientist, energy expert, and UMaine faculty will bolster our efforts to create awareness, acceptance, and action throughout our region. Also, her experience as a former Orono Town Councilor and current state representative serving on the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee, the Maine Climate Council’s Natural and Working Lands Working Group will bring a laser beam focus with tangible results to this endeavor and in the expansion of EMDC’s planning services.”

Eastern Maine Development Corporation (www.emdc.org) is a non-profit that fosters public-private partnerships and leverages resources to help communities, businesses, and individuals reach long-term goals and achieve prosperity.

