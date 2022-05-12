The University of Maine’s softball season came to an abrupt end with a pair of losses in the American East Tournament in Vestal, New York, on Wednesday.

In the nightcap, UMaine took a 4-2 lead thanks to America East All-Rookie team selection Gabby Papushka’s two-run homer in the sixth inning, her team-leading sixth homer of the season.

Chandler Mitchell singled home a run in the bottom of the sixth to pull the Hawks within one and Mara Sczecienski triggered the seventh-inning with a one-out double to right center off losing pitcher Caitlyn Fallon.

Kelsey Galevich drew a walk and Samantha Nagel singled to left to deliver Sczecienski with the tying run.

Following a fly out, Paige Fedak’s single to center chased home Galevich with the winning run.

Izzy Nieblas’ two-run double staked UMaine to a 2-0 lead in the first inning but Galevich’s RBI single in the fourth and Haley Cassidy’s run-scoring single in the fifth tied it up.

Mitchell had three singles for Hartford and Jordan Nastos and Nagel had two hits apiece.

Papushka and Nieblas each had a pair of hits for UMaine.

In the opener, junior Chelsea Runyon tossed an eight-hitter, striking out 10 and walking just one, as the River Hawks beat the Black Bears, who committed four errors.

Becca Vaillancourt had a double and a single and drove in two runs for 27-18 UMass Lowell and Cayla Tulley knocked in three without the benefit of a hit on a two-run sacrifice fly and a groundout.

Senior shortstop and All-America East second team selection Kelby Drews went three-for-three for Maine with three singles and she was also hit by a pitch.

Katie Jo Moery had a double for the Black Bears.

