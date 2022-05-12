If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TTY 1-800-437-1220. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.
Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday in Arapahoe County in connection with a domestic violence investigation.
Jeudy was booked into the jail on Thursday for investigation of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, according to the sheriff’s office. He is currently being held without bond.
He was taken into custody between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.
Jeudy, 23, has been attending the Broncos’ offseason program workouts, including last month’s voluntary minicamp.
A first-round draft pick from Alabama in 2020, Jeudy has 90 catches for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns in 26 career games.
Kieran Nicholson, Ryan O’Halloran, The Denver Post