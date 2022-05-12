Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills at the NFL football team's voluntary minicamp, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. Credit: David Zalubowski / AP

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy was arrested Thursday in Arapahoe County in connection with a domestic violence investigation.

Jeudy was booked into the jail on Thursday for investigation of second-degree criminal tampering with a domestic violence enhancer, a misdemeanor, according to the sheriff’s office. He is currently being held without bond.

He was taken into custody between 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

Jeudy, 23, has been attending the Broncos’ offseason program workouts, including last month’s voluntary minicamp.

A first-round draft pick from Alabama in 2020, Jeudy has 90 catches for 1,323 yards and three touchdowns in 26 career games.

Kieran Nicholson, Ryan O’Halloran, The Denver Post