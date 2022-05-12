Colin Chase loves spending lots of time in the Maine outdoors.

The Portland native was inspired as a youngster by watching a popular nature show on TV.

“My favorite show growing up was ‘Wild America’ with Marty Stouffer,” Chase said. “I wanted to be Marty Stouffer. It was fantastic.”

By day, the Gray resident earns his living as a fiber optics engineer for Spectrum. In his spare time, Chase is committed to sharing the beauty, and sometimes the harsh reality, of the Maine outdoors with his audience.

Chase is an active hunter, trapper and beagle trainer. He also became an accomplished moose antler shed hunter and works in his free time as a professional landscape, sports and wildlife photographer with his Appleton Images business.

Marty Stouffer likely would approve of Chase’s efforts as the mastermind of the Maine Woodsbooger YouTube channel, which features an impressive variety of videos captured in the woods and mountains of Maine.

“I’ve kind of dabbled in a lot of different things, but photography and wildlife have always been something I’ve done since I was 12,” Chase said of his camera trapping. “I’ve always been an outdoorsman.”

The 1988 graduate of Westbrook High School studied wildlife management and forestry at the University of Maine, but left school to live closer to his mother in Seattle. He returned in 1994 and has spent nearly three decades taking advantage of what his home state has to offer.

That includes travels to far-flung areas of Maine, where Chase hikes and scouts for locations to place his large assortment of trail cameras.

Rather than rely on putting out bait or food to lure animals within camera range, he relies instead on extensive study of wildlife and their habitat to determine camera placement.

“Some of it is getting familiar with an area,” Chase said. “Shed hunting, I’ve covered a lot of ground and it’s all on foot. I’ve also read tons of books, even when it gets boring sometimes.”

There’s nothing boring about the videos Chase uploads to the “Maine Woodsbooger” channel. It features most any wildlife one might hope to see, from moose and white-tailed deer to black bears, coyotes, bobcats, Canada lynx, otters, beavers, squirrels, woodpeckers, ruffed grouse, owls and other birds.

He often posts compilations of clips from the same camera over a period of days, weeks and months, which helps put the animals’ life cycle into the context of the seasons and changing conditions.

Chase also does his best Marty Stouffer impression, sitting in front of the camera prior to placing it, or when he arrives to switch out the digital memory card.

Sometimes, he leaves his trail cameras in the woods for months at a time. But not until he has researched an area for potential sightings, including studying maps, GPS points and Google Earth.

“It’s funny, you get to a point where it feels right,” Chase said of finding a good spot from which to film. “Half the fun is finding them.”

It’s all off trail, literally in the middle of nowhere, but he figures the more remote, the better.

One of his favorite captures shows a blonde coyote going through a pre-mating ritual with a normal-colored ’yote.

“They were dancing, rolling around with each other, chasing each other,” he said.

One elusive animal for Chase has been the American marten, also known as the pine marten.

“That’s one of my nemeses. I’ve not been lucky with that,” he said. “I could probably bait it and get one to come in, but I want to find a natural den, so I try to read books about it.”

The satisfaction he gains from providing the videos is simple: to entertain his audience.

“Even if I had one person sitting at home, who can’t get out in the woods anymore, and I made that one person happy, that’s really one of my primary goals,” said Chase, who hates the thought of being in that position himself.

“I know at some point I’m going to be sitting in that chair, watching somebody’s videos,” he added.

For more of Chase’s wildlife trail camera videos, check out and subscribe to his Maine Woodsbooger YouTube channel.

More articles from the BDN