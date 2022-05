BELFAST – The Waldo County Republican general meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26 at the Belfast Common.

Meet Steven Hemingway, candidate for District 39 (Belfast, Northport and Belmont) and Todd Boissert, candidate for county sheriff (speaking on drug abuse). Raffle drawing. Bring a chair and snack to share. In case of rain, meet at the WCRC office at 230 Searsport Avenue in Belfast. For more, please call 207-992-3172.

