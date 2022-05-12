WINTER HARBOR – Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park is hosting their second annual Nature Journaling Weekend on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, May 20-22.

This event will celebrate those who share a love of the natural world through the creative and meditative process of nature journaling. Set in Acadia National Park on the scenic coast of the Schoodic Peninsula, weekend programs will include creating a nature journal, journaling wildlife, a bird walk, night sky photography, plant walk, and lecture by keynote speaker, Michael Boardman – renowned wildlife artist and Maine Master Naturalist. Lodging is available.

To register and see the full schedule of events, visit schoodicinstitute.org/event/2022-nature-journaling-weekend/. Space is limited – register today!

Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park is inspiring science, learning, and community for a changing world. As partners in science and education, Schoodic Institute and Acadia National Park together manage the largest of 17 National Park Service Research Learning Centers in the United States and are national leaders in the development of new techniques to involve the public in science and conservation. Learn more at schoodicinstitute.org.

