DAMARISCOTTA — The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced that it will hold its first hybrid meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, via Zoom or in person at the Great Salt Bay Community School, 559 Main Street. For safety, all attendees are required to wear a mask unless speaking.

The guest speaker is Secretary of State Shenna Bellows who will present “Defending Our Democracy” to discuss: legislative accomplishments that continue to make Maine a model for protecting voting rights in the country; disinformation that poses risks to our democracy and how to counter it; and concrete ways to stand up for voting rights and election integrity in 2022.

All Lincoln County Democrats and unenrolled progressives are welcome to attend LCDC meetings.

“We’re excited about returning to in-person meetings, but we’re also committed to ensuring that anyone who wants to, can participate in our work,” said Kelli Whitlock Burton, LCDC vice chair. “That’s why we’re doing a hybrid meeting that will allow people who can’t attend in person to join us by Zoom.”

Pre-registration is not required to attend in person but is required for non-voting members to receive Zoom log on and/or phone in details. Register at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet before Noon the day of the meeting to ensure access. They will also do their best to accommodate last-minute registrations.

LCDC encourages potential attendees to register for Zoom access “just in case”. Attendees may choose to participate either by Zoom or in person at any time without notifying the organization.

Voting members of the LCDC will automatically receive the log on information and reminders by email. Those interested in becoming a voting member must be a registered Democrat in Lincoln County and may make their interest known by indicating such on the meeting registration form, https://lincolncountydemocrats.com/meet, or by emailing info@lincolncountydemocrats.com.

Information about the committee, its meetings and other activities may be found at https://lincolncountydemocrats.com or https://www.facebook.com/lincolncountydems/. Chris Johnson, LCDC chair, may also be contacted directly at chair@lincolncountydemocrats.com.

More articles from the BDN