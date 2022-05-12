GORHAM — During the months of May and June, St. Anne Church in Gorham and St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook are offering a helping hand, and baby bottles full of money, to support the mission of Mother Seton House in Fryeburg. All are invited to take an empty baby bottle or bottles home from the churches and return them by Father’s Day (June 19). Participants are asked to place change, paper dollars, or checks made out to Mother Seton House in the bottles, which can be picked up at:

St. Anne Church, 299 Main Street, Gorham

At the parish office on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. or at weekend Masses at the church (Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.).

St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown Street, Westbrook

At the parish office on Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., or at weekend Masses at the church (Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 9:30 a.m.).

All proceeds will be donated to Mother Seton House, which is a non-profit home for pregnant women in difficult circumstances. The organization offers education, counseling, and support to all women in need regardless of race or religion.

“The most important thing we provide is a loving home, a safe haven for women as they prepare to give birth and nurture their newborns, a place of comfort and learning,” said Cyndi Broyer, director of Mother Seton House. “This safe, secure environment provides women with a chance to build confidence and acquire the skills needed to break the cycle of poverty.”

Each woman at the house is given a mentor to help her set goals and work towards achieving them.

“We help moms learn about cooking, nutrition, baby care, child development, budgeting, and housekeeping,” said Broyer. “Anything moms tell us they want to learn. It’s an honor and pleasure to walk them and watch them grow and succeed.”

For more information about the initiative, call Ed at 207-797-8746. For more information about the Mother Seton House, its available services, and other ways to help, call (207) 935-1066 or email info@mothersetonhouse.com.

