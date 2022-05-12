MILTON, Massachusetts — Curry College welcomes Isabel Rios-Mallett of Brewer into the Alexander Graham Bell Honor Society.

The objective of the Alexander Graham Bell Honor Society is to promote and recognize academic excellence at Curry College. The Society is named for the famous inventor, Alexander Graham Bell, who was an early chancellor at Curry College. It was founded in 1971 to recognize and promote academic excellence through a variety of activities at Curry.

The Alexander Graham Bell Honor Society is one of Curry’s most distinguished organizations. Membership in the Society is limited to those students who have achieved Dean’s List every semester while enrolled at Curry College. In the spring semester of 2022, 147 traditional undergraduate students were welcomed into the Alexander Graham Bell Honor Society.

