To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

The two people who died after being struck by the Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford on Sunday have been identified.

Both Richard Martello, 24, and Shawnia Maffiola, 23, were reportedly lying on the tracks when the Downeaster train approached, according to the Portland Press Herald. Their deaths were suspected to be suicides, according to Biddeford police.

Amtrak surveillance footage reportedly showed the two laying on the tracks, and hugging each other before the train approached, the Press Herald reported.

Martello and Maffiola, who were identified as half siblings, did not have permanent addresses, according to police. However, relatives that live in Indiana and Massachusetts were notified on Tuesday of the deaths.

The 81 passengers on the train when Martello and Maffiola were struck were taken to Portland by bus and were able to be transported by another train to Brunswick.

