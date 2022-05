BIDDEFORD — Two people are dead after an Amtrak train struck them in Biddeford Sunday morning.

There were 81 passengers on the train when the collision happened at 11 a.m., according to Biddeford police.

Passengers at the scene said they were told by train officials that it was stopped due to a “trespassing” incident and they had to wait inside for 1 ½ to 2 hours before being allowed off.

The passengers were later taken to Portland by bus.

