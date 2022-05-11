The sale of a large plot of woodland off Indian Point Road in the Pretty Marsh neighborhood of Mount Desert Island is believed to be the largest plot of land sold in the area in at least 25 years.

The 228-acre lot, which was assessed for tax purposes at $828,900, sold in March for $855,000, according to the Mount Desert Islander.

It was bought by Second City Properties LLC, a company formed in California in 2016 by Paul Freeland. Freeland was not available to comment or provide plans for the property, the Islander reported.

The sale agents, Ryan and Julee Swanson of Pemetic Purveyors in Ellsworth, said that Mount Desert property records showed that the plot contained 228 acres, but recent mapping showed that the parcel was actually 247 acres.

The sale is the largest recorded in the MDI area since the Maine Association of Realtors started using the Multiple Listing Service in 1997.

The property contains a large swath of wooded areas — with spruce, fir, white pine, cedar, red maple, white and yellow birch, aspen, tamarack, hemlock and brown ash trees — as well as some streams. A 2019 forest management plan for the property states that no forestry action has taken place on the land for at least 30 years, according to the MDI newspaper.

More articles from the BDN