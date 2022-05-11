MOUNT DESERT — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a tractor safety workshop from 2–6 p.m. on May 25 at Beech Hill Farm, College of the Atlantic, 171 Beech Hill Road.

Participants in the 2022 Tractor Safety Workshop will learn how to identify common farm and tractor hazards; minimize the chance of accidents; better understand farm equipment and its safe operation; and apply best practices for hooking up and using attachments. UMaine Extension sustainable agriculture and maple professional Jason Lilley leads the workshop.

The fee is sliding scale $0–$20; registration is required. Register on the event webpage. The workshop is open to both adults and youth. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Jason Lilley at extension.tractorsafety@maine.edu or 207-781-6099.

