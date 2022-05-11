SANFORD — Donna Jacques spent 41 years serving St. Thomas School in a variety of roles and ways, most recently as principal prior to her retirement in 2020. Her capacity for caring is limitless, and her reputation for setting young people on the path to being good citizens and lifelong learners is unmatched.

In honor of her contributions and to raise funds for the mission she spent four decades promoting, the Donna Jacques’ Legacy of Love Scholarship Fund has been established at St. Thomas School.

“Donations made to this account will be restricted to direct scholarships to qualified school families,” said Fr. Wilfred Labbe, pastor of St. Thérèse of Lisieux Parish of which St. Thomas School is a part. “In many of our conversations, Donna and I spoke about making sure a Catholic education was available to any and all who seek it. Generosity to this program will go a long way in making this dream a reality. I am making a monthly donation to this program and encourage all those who can to do the same.”

Donations can be made in a one-time offering or in installments. The donations can be sent directly to: St. Thomas School, c/o Donna Jacques Scholarship Fund, 69 North Avenue, Sanford, ME 04073. For more information or to set up another way to offer support, call the school at 207-324-5832.

“Mrs. Jacques poured herself into St. Thomas, an act that is not only a sign of her love for it, but of her love for Jesus and her desire to share that love with others,” said Jessica Rice, the current principal at St. Thomas.

“None of us will ever forget all that Donna has done to make St. Thomas School a place of learning and faith,” said Fr. Labbe. “There are not enough words to express our gratitude for her generosity and sacrifice over these years.”

