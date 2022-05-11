MACHIAS — On Sunday, May 1 13 enthusiastic community members joined Youth Maine Recovery Advocacy Project and Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Partnerships for Success for an approximately five-mile round trip hike along the scenic Machias River Preserve Trail, while engaging in discussion about substance use prevention, recovery supports, and mental health resources in our communities.

The success of the inaugural event has inspired the partners to host similar events monthly at outdoor locations across Washington County; the next event is planned for June 4 at Roque Bluffs State Park. “Hiking is something that I enjoy very much and I’m excited to see this group grow,” shared ME-RAP Youth member Maggie Allem. “I hope more people will continue to join in!”

The group invites interested community members of all ages to join them on Saturday, June 4 at Roque Bluffs State Park. The approximately three-mile trail network leads hikers through orchards, fields, and woods bordering the rocky shores of Great Cove and Pond Cove. The chosen route will be determined by the group, and participants are invited to join in a shared picnic lunch, sponsored by Healthy Acadia and Maine Youth Action Network, after the hike.

Hikers will meet up at 1 p.m. at the Roque Bluffs trailhead. From North or South: Turn right off US Route 1 onto Roque Bluffs Road in Jonesboro. At the T-intersection in five miles, turn right and continue south on Roque Bluffs Road to Schoppee Point. Coming from the north, approximately one mile south of the Machias town center, turn left on Roque Bluffs Road and continue eight miles to the village of Roque Bluffs. The main trailhead parking is located in Roque Bluffs village.

The event is made possible through Downeast Partnerships for Success. Downeast Maine Partnerships for Success, is a collaborative effort among multiple community partners and organizations throughout Washington and Hancock counties and coordinated by Healthy Acadia to prevent youth substance use. The Downeast Maine Partnerships for Success (PFS) project is a five-year initiative funded through the Department of Health & Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) that facilitates and supports community-driven, collective efforts to prevent substance use and promote the health and well-being of youth aged 9 to 20 throughout the region.

For more information, contact Sara McConnell, Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Partnerships for Success coordinator, at Sara@HealthyAcadia.org or call 207-255-3741.

The Maine Recovery Advocacy Project (ME-RAP) is a grassroots network of people across the state working to redefine and reimagine justice, access, connection, and recovery in Maine’s laws, county policies, municipal ordinances, schools, workplaces, and in our daily lives. ME-RAP is committed to giving people in recovery, people who use drugs, family members, and recovery allies the organizing tools to think and act locally. Learn more at www.recoveryvoices.com.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that engages in a broad range of initiatives to build healthier communities and make it easier for people to lead healthy lives across Washington and Hancock counties, Maine. Learn more at www.healthyacadia.org.

