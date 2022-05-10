ORONO — Fortune Magazine’s recent rankings place the University of Maine’s online MBA program at No. 35. UMaine’s Graduate School of Business is one of four programs in New England to be ranked and the only program in Maine.

“Fortune magazine has a long-standing and valued reputation in the business world,” says Norm O’Reilly, dean of the Graduate School of Business. “Its rankings are also considered to be objective and unbiased, therefore making our 19-spot jump in the rankings to No. 35 from No. 54 one of the best pieces of news we have received this year.

“Given the considerably increased competition in online and hybrid business education, our faculty, students, and alumni should all be very proud of this result. Kudos to all who work so very hard to make the MaineMBA special,” O’Reilly says.

UMaine’s high-quality, accredited online MBA program includes a skill-building core plus in-demand concentrations, like business analytics, finance, sustainability, and outdoor industry management, to prepare learners for whatever comes next in their careers. Our engaged faculty and supportive environment encourage individualism and exploration.



Learn more at umaine.edu/mba.

