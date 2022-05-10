WINTER HARBOR – Celebrate spring bird migration at Schoodic Institute’s exciting upcoming event “Benefits of Birdwatching: Ornitherapy, A Workshop For All.”

Holly Merker, author of the book “Ornitherapy,” will join Schoodic Institute’s Bird Ecology Director Seth Benz to teach simple techniques to practice heightened personal awareness while birding by sight and sound, and why birdwatching leads to a healthier mind and body. Participants will discover how to practice Ornitherapy (a more mindful approach to the observation of birds), in connection with fostering personal well-being and bird conservation. The scenic coast of the Schoodic Peninsula in Acadia National Park offers an idyllic backdrop to guide this experience.

These day-long workshops will take place on Saturday, May 21and Sunday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and activities will be a combination of classroom and field sessions. The cost for this workshop is $70 and includes lunch. For more information and to register, visit https://schoodicinstitute.org/event/ornitherapy-for-your-mind-body-and-soul-with-holly-merker/.



Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park is inspiring science, learning, and community for a changing world. As partners in science and education, Schoodic Institute and Acadia National Park together manage the largest of 17 National Park Service Research Learning Centers in the United States and are national leaders in the development of new techniques to involve the public in science and conservation. Learn more at schoodicinstitute.org.

