Portland by the Foot: Exploring Black History and Women’s History

What: Each Friday, Maine Conservation Voters (MCV) hosts a one-hour webinar focused on important and timely topics. Join Dugan Murphy, local historian and founder of Portland by the Foot, for a virtual tour of Portland, focusing on the Black and female figures who made history here. He’ll take you by major landmarks you’ve probably passed by a million times, as well as spots off the beaten path, to present an inclusive, empowering, and surprising constellation of tales to leave you wondering just what else was left out of the history books.

When: Friday, May 13, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Online. This is a free event, but you must register to join. Click here to register.

