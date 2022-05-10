ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Elementary/Middle School will be holding a make-up day for Kindergarten registration on Wednesday, June 1. Parents may call Mrs. Cox at 207-667-6241 ext. 2 to set up an appointment to register their child for the 2022-23 school year. Children need not be present. The screening process will be done in the fall when the new school year begins.



Be sure to bring your child’s original birth certificate, immunization records, a current photo of your child and proof of your residency in Ellsworth. We will also need a copy of any custody papers if parents are not together. Any child who is five years old on or before Oct. 15, 2022 is eligible to enter kindergarten.

