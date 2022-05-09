The top-ranked Husson University baseball team scored six runs in the middle innings Monday and defeated second-seeded SUNY Cobleskill 7-4 in a winner’s bracket game at the North Atlantic Conference championship tournament in Cobleskill, New York.

The win was the second straight in the double-elimination tournament for coach Chris Morris’ defending NAC champions, who now have won 14 consecutive games overall.

Husson (23-15) advances to Tuesday’s championship round needing just one more victory to regain the title and earn the NAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Baseball Tournament.

Game time against the winner of Monday’s elimination game between SUNY Cobleskill and No. 3 Thomas College of Waterville is 11 a.m. with a second game to follow if necessary.

Husson never trailed in its first clash with SUNY Cobleskill (21-19) since defeating the Flying Tigers 14-6 in the 2021 NAC championship game hosted by the Eagles in Bangor.

Husson took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a double by Joshua Scott and an RBI single by Jackson Curtis.

SUNY Cobleskill tied the game in the top of the third, but the Eagles took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth on a two-out, two-run bloop single to right field by leadoff batter Austin Snow.

SUNY Cobleskill closed within 3-2 in the top of the fifth, but Husson got that run back in the bottom of the inning as Kobe Rogerson reached on a fielder’s choice grounder and came around to score aided by two passed balls.

The Eagles added three runs an inning later. Tyler Parke singled with one out, moved to second on a walk to Snow and scored on Scott’s RBI single to left. Curtis was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Snow scored on a fielder’s choice by Rogerson, with Scott scoring the third run after back-to-back walks to Ethan Stoddard and Tanner Evans.

SUNY Cobleskill scored its final runs in the top of the ninth.

Husson righthander Harrison Lendrum (3-3) allowed one earned run with five strikeouts and one walk over the first 5 2/3 innings to earn the pitching victory with relief help from Jake Gregoire and Ryan Robb.

Freshman Logan Hutter doubled twice to pace SUNY Cobleskill’s eight-hit offense, which included seven doubles.

Husson opened the tournament Sunday with a 13-4 victory over No. 4 SUNY Canton.

The Eagles built a 10-1 lead through three innings and cruised to the win behind senior lefthander Cam Graham of Littleton. Graham (5-3) allowed two earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking no one over 8 1/3 innings before freshman Ryne Rametta came on to get the final two outs.

Snow had two hits and four RBIs for the Eagles, including a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to highlight a four-run rally that gave Husson a 5-1 lead.

Rogerson added three hits and three RBIs while Nick Swift hit three singles and scored four runs.

