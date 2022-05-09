Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

We share a love for this Earth of ours, with mountains, fields and forests, beaches and boating. Yet we all now understand that weather is no longer as predictable as expected, with record-breaking storms, heat waves, droughts and/or floods showing up everywhere.

The most recent IPCC report’s conclusion is that there is something we can do. It is not too late. But urgency is required, with a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels.

Transitioning to a sustainable world would reap many associated benefits – at least a stronger economy, cleaner air, energy security and price stability, healthier people, fewer premature deaths, and less food and water insecurity. A transition is technically feasible. So what’s missing?

Political will is missing in this country and around the world. Many climate policies are necessary to reduce CO2 emissions. One, advocated hundreds of times in IPCC’s report, stands out as key to success. It is to put a price on carbon pollution, (like paying, via property taxes, to have our garbage taken away weekly). Pricing carbon pollution has proved successful in reducing emissions in Canada and the European Union.

What’s missing now is for people to urge Congress to take it on.

Peter Garrett

Winslow

