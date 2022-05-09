BREWER — UScellular has hired Roderick Pinkney as the store manager at the Brewer store located at 403 Wilson Street. In this role, Pinkney is responsible for leading his team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans, and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Pinkney brings more than seven years of wireless experience to his role.

“At UScellular we work hard to ensure our associates are equipped with the knowledge needed to help customers make informed decisions about their wireless service,” said Tabatha McKay, area vice president/general manager for UScellular in New England. “I am excited for Roderick to lead our Brewer store, and I’m confident that his leadership skills will guide our team to help customers in the area with their technology needs.”

Prior to UScellular, Pinkney spent seven years in the wireless industry in leadership roles. He lives in Bangor, with his wife, Rahzell, and four children. Pinkney enjoys spending time with family and friends, playing bass guitar, and trying new foods.



UScellular is the fourth-largest full-service wireless carrier in the United States, providing national network coverage and industry-leading innovations designed to elevate the customer experience. The Chicago-based carrier provides a strong, reliable network supported by the latest technology and offers a wide range of communication services that enhance consumers’ lives, increase the competitiveness of local businesses, and improve the efficiency of government operations. To learn more about UScellular, visit one of its retail stores or http://www.uscellular.com. To get the latest news, visit newsroom.uscellular.com. Connect with UScellular on social media at facebook.com/uscellular, twitter.com/uscellular, instagram.com/uscellular, YouTube.com/uscellularcorp and linkedin.com/company/uscellular.

More articles from the BDN