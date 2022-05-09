NEW GLOUCESTER – On Sunday, May 15 from 2-5 p.m., artists, models, and fashion designers from Maine and beyond will be gathering for “Flowers that Feed: Floral Fashions Feeding Families” art and fashion showcase at Coolidge Family Farm in New Gloucester to raise funds for the Good Shepherd Food Bank. There will be local artists selling their work with proceeds benefiting local families in need!

The co-producers putting this amazing afternoon together are friends Misty Coolidge and Whitley Nabintu Marshall.

Misty is the owner of Coolidge Family Farm and the reigning Mrs. USA Worldwide. She’s a wife, mom of three, entrepreneur, humanitarian, and her mission for the past 20-plus years has been fighting hunger in the communities she’s lived in. When she and her family moved to New Gloucester, she found a “home” at the Good Shepherd Food Bank in Auburn where she volunteers on a regular basis, hosts her famous “Running of the Brides 5K for Hunger,” packs backpacks for kids, hosts fundraisers (such as this) at her wedding venues, and she’s currently traveling the U.S. working with the national Feeding America organization volunteering at food banks across the country (hoping to tackle all 50 states by the end of 2023). Being (almost) equally addicted to fashion, this show ties both of her passions together!

Whitley is an artist, activist, and entrepreneur based in Portland. She is the owner and editor of Artlovelifestyle Magazine, co-founder of World Roots Culture Exchange, creator of the Compassionate Leadership Project, and the reigning International Ms. New England (and International Mrs. USA first runner up). Having experienced homelessness at the age of 19 and later working for seven years at the Preble Street Teen Center and Joe Kreisler Teen Shelter, Whitley understands firsthand the need to fight hunger in Maine and the importance of the services that the Good Shepherd Food Bank offers. Her mission is to create a worldwide network of leaders actively cultivating a culture of compassion and bridging communities through the arts and culture exchange.

The event will be located at the elegant and charming Coolidge Family Farm in New Gloucester. Featured designers include Nova Threads, Ben Appleby-Maguire, Earth Spirit Jewels, Built By Stacey, and featured Port City Models! Additionally there will be themed dance performances by Lexi Gogo and the Barefoot Truth Dancers. Bring cash! There will be a cash bar from Spirits Catering, baked goods and coffee from Chatterbox Bakery, and floral arrire is highly encouraged!

