Senator Angus King pressed a top army official to address veteran suicides on Friday, calling it a crisis that needs our full attention.

In a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, the Maine Independent pushed leaders to address what he called an “epidemic,” according to CBS 13.

Angus said more support needs to be available to service members when they transition from active duty to veteran service.

“Many of the veteran suicides take place in that relatively short period of time between active duty and civilian status,” King said. “I believe that you should put as much resources, and time and effort and people into transition out as you do to recruiting in.”

Angus called on the Secretary of the Army to take large-scale action to address the crisis.

Maine is one of the states with the highest rates of veterans per capita.

