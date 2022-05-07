May and June are good months for sellers to get a premium over the normal market value for their homes, but they could also be months that buyers want to avoid.

Spring normally is an active time for home sales, with buyers coming out in force after the winter. New data averaged over the past 11 years found that May through July are months when home and condominium sellers can get at least 10 percent more above market value, according to ATTOM, a national real estate data firm. Fifteen of the best days of the year to sell are this month, with May 23 having the highest seller premium at 18.3 percent. May 27, 16, 20 and 19 followed, respectively, as the next-highest premium days. read more You told us housing is a major issue facing Maine communities Housing the homeless is harder than ever in Portland’s skyrocketing rental market A ‘total clash of reality’ keeps this Ellsworth couple from buying a home

Maine also has seen strong premiums in May, up 15.6 percent to a median sales price of $237,500. June was up 15.6 percent and July and August up more than 13 percent each.

Nationwide, May was at a 12.6 percent premium with a median sales price of $202,000.

The research firm analyzed home sales data nationally for 10,000 single-family homes over the past 11 years. The company used an automated valuation pricing model and compared that figure to the home’s actual selling price.

More articles from the BDN