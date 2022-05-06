STONINGTON – Join Opera House Arts for live music in the Stonington Opera House lobby on Thursday, May 12 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. featuring Stearns & Barrett. Thursdays at the Opera House features live music, food, and fun in a casual and welcoming atmosphere. On May 12, between music performances we will play trivia. Admission is free. Concessions are available for purchase including pizza, snacks, beer, wine and soft drinks. Proof of COVID vaccination required.

Performing at the May 12 Thursdays at the Opera House is Stearns & Barrett. Lee Stearns is from Yarmouth and has played music as far away as Japan to California, Florida, Virginia, Minnesota, and New Jersey. He enjoys playing popular songs from the 1950s to today, as well as his own originals. Jack Barrett grew up in the Washington, D.C. area where he played with the psychedelic revival bands The Lava Lamps and Squid 4. After moving to Maine over 35 years ago, Jack co-founded Moo Goo And The Gai Pans and then formed The Van Gogh Gos. Jack spent three years in Bozeman, Montana gigging with The Moondogs playing classic rock and just enough country so as not to get beat up. Back in Maine, Jack has played with The Geezum Crows, The Hounds, Revolver, Sideshow, Misspent Youth, Los Lawnchairos, and Montgomery Road. Jack met Lee Stearns in 2020 and has played with Lee’s band Why Whisper ever since.

Opera House Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, was founded in 1999 to restore the 1912 Stonington Opera House, on the National Register of Historic Places, to its original role as a performance venue and a community gathering space. We offer a year-round schedule of professional theater, music, film, dance, educational programs, community events, and more. Performances take place in multiple venues, including the Stonington Opera House, the restored Burnt Cove Church Community Center, and at site-specific locations across Deer Isle and Stonington, Maine. Opera House Arts’ programs serve all of Hancock County’s winter and summer residents and visitors, with a special emphasis on the residents of Deer Isle and the Blue Hill Peninsula.

