HARRINGTON – Principal MaryEllen Day is pleased to announce the honor parts for the Class of 2022 at Narraguagus Jr/Sr High School. Valedictorian is Joseph Ray-Smith, son of Ron Smith and Brittany Ray of Milbridge. Salutatorian is Marissa Arey, daughter of Heron and Megan Arey of Milbridge.

Joseph is a member of the National Honor Society and Civil Rights Team. He received the Golden Apple Award, the Phi Betta Kappa Award, and the Principal’s Award as well as numerous individual class awards. During his years at Narraguagus, Joseph has been an integral part of the golf team and pep band. He plans to study music and math education in the fall at the University of Maine.

Valedictorian Joseph Ray-Smith

Marissa Arey is a member of the National Honor Society and the Olympia Snowe Women’s Leadership Institute. During her years at Narraguagus, Marissa has been a valuable asset to the golf team, earning a DAC All-Star Award. She is a member of the track team and pep band. Marissa plans to join the United States Air Force.

Salutatorian Marissa Arey

The following students (listed alphabetically) have also attained honor parts:

Holly Lisett Anderson, daughter of Rachel Vincellette of Harrington

Sara Bickford, daughter of Jason Bickford of Milbridge and Shandi Hunt of Harrington

Fatima Herrera Vargas, daughter of Hermila Vargas of Milbridge

Jamie Monroe, son of Johnathan and Lorina Look of Cherryfield

David Moores, son of Todd and Stephanie Moores of Milbridge

Jackson Murphy, son of Michelle Murphy of Cherryfield

Anyeliz Perez Padilla, daughter of Maria Hernandez Ortiz and Juan Perez Chamorro of Milbridge

Jaden Pusey, son of Maeve Perry of Cherryfield, and George Pusey of Sugarland, Texas

Ryan Rolfe, son of John Rolfe and Denise Curtis of Milbridge

Mali Smith, daughter of Jason and Kimberly Smith of Columbia Falls

Graduation exercises will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, in the Charles F. Lawrence gymnasium.

