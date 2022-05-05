SCARBOROUGH — Town & Country Federal Credit Union marked the beginning of May’s designation as ‘Older Americans Month’ by making a significant contribution to Southern Maine Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program. The contribution will provide nearly 500 meals to older Mainers in Cumberland and York counties.

In presenting the contribution at SMAA’s headquarters in Biddeford, Jon Paradise, SVP of Communications, Marketing and Community Outreach, explained, “We understand that food insecurity is a very real issue for thousands of older Mainers, and Older Americans Month is an ideal opportunity to support and highlight efforts that help ensure older Mainers have access to meals. One of the credit union’s signature initiatives is our ‘Local Helping Local’ program, which is about making a difference and supporting our communities, and reducing food insecurity is an issue that is a core part of this program. As the second oldest state in the country, food insecurity among older Mainers is only growing with the state ranking 12th in senior food insecurity and the highest among Northern New England states. With rising food and fuel costs, that number is only increasing so we felt compelled to help now.”

Megan Walton, executive director of SMAA, accepted the contribution and expressed much gratitude. “We are thrilled to have the support of Town & Country FCU. Please know that Town & Country’s donation will go directly towards ensuring that older adults in Southern Maine have access to healthy, nutritious food. Town & Country’s generous $3,500 gift will provide hundreds of meals for our community’s most vulnerable citizens and provide homebound older adults with connection and reassurance in a time of uncertainty. This contribution comes at a critical time.”



As Maine’s second largest credit union with 40,000 members, Town & Country is a full-service financial institution offering a wide range of financial products and services to people who live, work, go to school or worship in Cumberland and York Counties. Designated as one of Maine’s ‘Best Credit Unions’ by Forbes in 2021 and 2020, the credit union has $520 million in assets, and is part of the second largest branch network in the country. To learn more, visit http://www.tcfcu.com.

More articles from the BDN