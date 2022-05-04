Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

In his previous stint as governor, Paul LePage stated that he was Donald Trump before Donald Trump was popular. After Trump’s first impeachment, Sen. Susan Collins was quoted as saying that he had learned “a pretty big lesson” and that “I believe he will be much more cautious in the future.”

Trump went on to be impeached a second time. As LePage seeks another term as governor, one should be mindful of the proverb: “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”

David Basley

Ashland

