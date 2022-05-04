ORONO – University of Maine Cooperative Extension 4-H will offer a short-term online 4-H club for youth ages 13–18 about basic adult life skills from 4–5:30 p.m. Wednesdays from June 22 to July 27. Required registration closes June 6.

The “4-H Adulting 101 Series” will introduce basic adult life skills by exploring a different topic each week, including life/work balance and stress management; saving, spending and credit; nutrition on a budget; resumes and interviews; rent and roommates; and a topic chosen by the participants. UMaine Extension 4-H staff will lead the discussions.

The club is free; limited to 20 participants. Register by June 6 on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/4h/virtual-learning-hub/adulting-101/ to receive the link and at-home materials. This series is supported in part by the Maine 4-H Foundation. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact 207-324-2814 or erin.mcdonald1@maine.edu. Additional information also is available on the Extension 4-H Virtual Learning webpage.

