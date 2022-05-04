PORTLAND — Arkatechture, a technology company dedicated to empowering organizations with a better understanding of their business through data, has formed a partnership with iQ Credit Union to help them achieve the single source of truth needed in their data to expedite the onboarding of new vendors and technologies at the credit union.

Based in the Pacific Northwest, iQ Credit Union lives by the credit union philosophy of “people helping people” together with member education, community investment, financial health, and employee development as foundational components of their culture. iQ Credit Union did not have an easy way to view their data across all of their disparate systems, so they were looking for a partner that could help them gain actionable insights from all of their data.

iQ Credit Union first heard about Arkatechture from CULytics, and were able to get a view of Arkatechture’s data analytics solution for credit unions, Arkalytics.

“After an intensive selection process, we determined that Arkatechture’s Arkalytics platform was the platform that would accelerate our data journey at iQ from years to months. The way the data model has been built for reuse is especially exciting!” said Jordan Lehrman, chief technology officer at iQ Credit Union.

iQ Credit Union is hopeful and optimistic about what the partnership will bring for their credit union. “Because all data is transformed into a universal model, it takes the guesswork out of integrating new systems … our goal is to drive a culture of data-driven decisions through partnering with a group of really smart folks to further their product to enable iQ to continue to provide value to their members”

“iQ Credit Union has a very very engaged, forward-thinking team. They have a demonstrated passion for, and experience in, leveraging technology and data for transformation. Their team is a fun group to talk to and geek out with. I incidentally wore a red flannel during our first call which is basically their logo!” recalled Jamie Jackson, founder and CEO of Arkatechture.”



Arkatechture, named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine, is a technology company dedicated to empowering organizations with a better understanding of their business through data. Arkatechture’s data consulting services consist of: business intelligence, data management, staff augmentation, training, managed services, and custom development.

Arkalytics is an end-to-end business intelligence solution that combines a fully managed cloud-hosted Data Lakehouse with a suite of financial reports and executive dashboards for analysis.



It serves as an advanced analytics and reporting platform that integrates all of your organization’s disparate information systems through an automated lean data pipeline.

For more information, visit http://www.arkatechture.com.

