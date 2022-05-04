Nathan Howell has joined the board of directors at Hospice of Southern Maine.

Since 2018, Howell has served as the president of Southern Maine Health Care. Prior to that, he was president and CEO of North Star Health Alliance (NSHA) and Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, New York.

“We are delighted and fortunate that Nate has chosen to serve on Hospice of Southern Maine’s Board,” says Hospice of Southern Maine CEO, Dary Cady. “Our mission is to provide compassion, care, and comfort through end of life for patients, and the passion, healthcare acumen, and national experience Nate brings are a tremendous asset for us.”

In addition to his strong professional background, Howell has significant ties to Maine. He was born in Sanford, spent many summers in Brunswick, and graduated from Colby College.



Hospice of Southern Maine’s mission is to provide compassion, care, and comfort through end of life. Formed through a collaborative effort among York and Cumberland County leaders and health care providers, Hospice of Southern Maine (HSM) organized in 2001 and began providing direct patient services in 2004. Today, HSM cares for more than 1,600 patients annually, at the patient’s home, current care facility, and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, an 18-bed inpatient facility in Scarborough. HSM admits patients with a variety of diagnoses, including Alzheimer’s; heart, lung, and kidney diseases; stroke; Lou Gehrig’s disease; and cancer. Care is patient-centered with family support and provided by a comprehensive interdisciplinary team of physicians, nurses, social workers, aides, chaplains, grief counselors, and volunteers. Hospice of Southern Maine is a non-profit 501(c)3, Medicare certified state licensed agency, and the largest provider of hospice services in Southern Maine. To learn more, visit http://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org.

