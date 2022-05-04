BANGOR — The of City of Bangor Planning Division will be holding a virtual follow-up visioning session on May 16 at 7 p.m. for the public to provide input on what they envision for the future of Bangor. The Zoom link for the session will be posted to the City’s meeting calendar at www.bangormaine.gov/calendar.

The visioning sessions are a key part of the City’s 2022 Comprehensive Plan (The Plan). Participants will be asked to react to the common themes and survey results staff has compiled thus far. We will also have poll questions as well as group discussions. A short presentation on the inventory and analysis will commence the meeting.

This Plan is the long-term vision for Bangor’s future. It is a guide for City decisions on managing growth and redevelopment, capital improvements, city services, and addressing community issues. All future zone and land use regulations must connect with the policies in the Plan. The Plan’s policies and recommended actions will be based on the results from the visioning sessions, a visioning survey, and other feedback received over the past several months, including the feedback from last fall’s walk audit.

The public is also encouraged to complete the visioning survey located at https://berrydunn.mysocialpinpoint.com/bangor-comprehensive-plan/bangor-survey. Paper copies are available upon request from the Planning Division. Participants in the survey can enter a raffle to win a Fitbit Charge HR.

Registration is not required for the visioning session. It is open to Bangor residents, business owners, people who work or go to school in Bangor, and our visitors to Bangor.

To access this meeting through Zoom on May 16, click on the zoom link here: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84343668022.

