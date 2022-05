Central 8 Orono 5

Central: 2 0 2 1 3 0- 8 Casavant and Curtis

Orono: 2 0 0 0 2 0 1- 5 Cost-Kirkpatrick and Ronco

For Central, Grace Campbell and Britni Grant went 3-4. Lexi Whitty went 2-2 with a double, a 2 run home run and a walk.

For Orono, Lauryn Brown went 3-4 and scored 3 runs for the Riots.

