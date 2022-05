Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com.

So, Sen. Susan Collins thinks that former President Donald Trump should have his Twitter account restored.

At various times, Trump has referred to Sen. Collins as “atrocious,” “wacky” and “not worth the work.” So, sure.

Dan Richard

Tenants Harbor

