I am an unenrolled voter and I fully endorse the “semi-open primaries” that Michael Cianchette dislikes. He argues that each political party should have the sole right to determine which candidates will carry their banner in an election. Here’s how he can get his wish: Don’t use taxpayer’s money in running primary elections.

As a taxpayer, if you use even one thin dime of my tax money, then I believe I have the right to vote in that election. It’s that simple. Our independence from England began because of “taxation without representation.” Cianchette mentions how the club entitled, “Maine Women Hunters” is allowed to bar men from their club and thinks a political party should be allowed the same privilege. Here’s something he left out: Maine Women Hunters doesn’t use taxpayer dollars to conduct their activities.

Brian Callahan

Searsport

