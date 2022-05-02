BANGOR – Eastern Maine Development Corporation is pleased to name Amy Collinsworth as Katahdin Region economic development director. Collinsworth will provide direct services to the region, acting as a catalyst for coordination and economic development, working with local, state, federal partners, and community stakeholders.

The position is supported by a multi-year investment by the Penobscot County Commissioners and encourages regional economic growth. As an EMDC employee, Collinsworth will work in concert with the Katahdin Region Development Board, created in 2018 to provide support and strategic guidance to the position. She joins EMDC Workforce colleague Kevin Gregory at EMDC’s office in the Katahdin Higher Education Center, a regional focal point for training and an off-campus center of Eastern Maine Community College and the University of Maine system.

Photo courtesy of EMDC NEW DIRECTOR – Amy Collinsworth, center, is the new Katahdin Region economic development director for EMDC. She is pictured with Debora Rountree, associate academic dean Katahdin Higher Education Center, and Lee Umphrey, EMDC president & CEO.

Collinsworth, a graduate of the University of Maine with a BA in New Media, has a history of working in teams on projects to transform businesses through technology and training while achieving operational excellence. For the last several years, she was a project coordinator for General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, helping guide the execution, development, and implementation of creative strategies to achieve outcomes. As a Millinocket native, she has strong ties to the Katahdin Region and is thrilled to return home for work and family.

Lee Umphrey, EMDC president & CEO, said, “Amy’s creativity, enthusiasm, and connection to the Katahdin region makes her a great addition to our team. Her marketing, graphic design, and technology expertise will help improve current and new opportunities, boosting and promoting economic revitalization.”

Eastern Maine Development Corporation (www.emdc.org) is a non-profit that fosters public-private partnerships and leverages resources to help communities, businesses, and individuals reach long-term goals and achieve prosperity.

More articles from the BDN