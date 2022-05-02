Van Buren native Parise Rossignol, who spent the last three seasons as an assistant for the University of Maine’s women’s basketball team after being an All-America East player at UMaine, is leaving the program.

She intends to look for a teaching job or an ed tech position and will begin working for Results Basketball in Veazie where she will train individuals and small groups. Rossignol, who married Matthew Leffel last October, said it was a difficult decision but the right one.

“I’m ready to be home more and to settle down a little bit,” she said. “I knew when I got into coaching it wasn’t going to be my career forever. But I’m super glad I did it.”

She said she will be forever grateful to UMaine head coach Amy Vachon and said she learned a lot from her former coach, who recruited her 10 years ago and did a reading at her wedding.

Rossignol’s UMaine career is a tribute to her perseverance and determination. After seeing little playing time her first two seasons, she left the program for a year while continuing to work toward her bachelor’s degree in secondary education.

After Richard Barron stepped down as the head coach due to health reasons and assistant Vachon took over, she returned to the program in 2017 and was the America East’s Sixth Player of the Year in 2017-18 and an all-tournament selection and a second team All-America East choice her final season (2018-19).

She helped lead the Black Bears to two America East Tournament titles and NCAA Tournament appearances. In her final season, she averaged 11.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and shot 45.2 percent from the floor and a team and league-best 42 percent beyond the 3-point arc.

It was Vachon who reached out to her to rejoin the program after she had left and who also offered her the assistant coaching job. Rossignol said the relationships she built at UMaine are priceless and she thoroughly enjoyed working with the staff and the players.

“Parise has been a mainstay in our program for seven years,” Vachon said. “It’s hard to imagine what it will be like without seeing her every day but we are excited for her to take the next step in her career. We are thankful for everything she has done for us on and off the court.”

Rossignol said coaching a high school team is a possibility down the line and she and her husband would also like to start a family someday. The Leffels live in Old Town.

Rossingol appeared in 98 games at UMaine with 45 starts and she produced 567 points, 201 rebounds and 74 assists. She averaged 5.6 points and two rebounds per game. She made 102 3-pointers in her career.

The guard led the state in scoring during her four years at Van Buren High School and averaged 30.6 points, nine rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.3 steals her senior year. She was the fastest player, male or female, to reach 1,000 points in her career and her 2,589 points are second most all-time in state history. She was a finalist for Miss Maine Basketball her senior year.

