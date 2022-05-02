ORONO, Maine — Old Town native and former University of Maine wide receiver Andre Miller is excited about his rookie free-agent deal with the New York Giants.

The Giants were 4-13 last season and lost their last six games. They haven’t had a winning season since 2016. Head coach Joe Judge was fired and replaced by Brian Daboll.

The Giants’ leading receiver last season was tight end Evan Engram with 46 catches for 408 yards and he is now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, leading Miller and his agent, Josh Stevens, to pick the Giants over other interested teams including the Carolina Panthers.

Rookie minicamp begins on Friday, May 13 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants only drafted one wide receiver in second round pick Wan’Dale Robinson from Kentucky. The 5-foot-8, 178-pound Robinson was the 43rd overall pick. They also drafted a tight end in Daniel Bellinger, a 6-foot-5, 253-pounder from San Diego State who was selected in the fourth round.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Miller said he was “very thankful” for the opportunity and hopes to contribute in “any way I can,” including on special teams.

“It comes down to doing whatever they ask me to do and doing it to the best of my ability,” Miller said.

The Giants told him they will consider him a tight end when he comes to rookie minicamp and they will develop him as a tight end. Tight ends are usually significantly heavier than 220 pounds and he said they may want him to put on 10 to 15 pounds.

But he anticipates being used as a hybrid like he was at UMaine in 2018. He could line up as a tight end or a wide receiver. During that season, he did a lot of blocking and he said he did not catch his first pass until the midseason.

Miller finished his career with 104 receptions for 1,848 yards at UMaine, an average of 17.8 yards per catch. He is 14th on the school’s all-time list for receiving yards. He had seven games with over 100 receiving yards.

He hauled in 39 passes for 684 yards last fall, both career-highs, despite missing two games with a hamstring injury. He was named a second team All-Colonial Athletic Association wide receiver.

His 76 receiving yards per game were third best in the CAA. His 17.5 yards per reception was fifth best and his 4.3 catches per game were eighth.

Miller recently had an impressive performance in Pro Day under the auspices of New England Patriots scout Brian Smith. After several tests, the compilation of his results worked out to a relative athletic score of 9.6. The highest a player can receive is a 10.0.

Miller, who was an All-CAA first team selection in the abbreviated spring season, said the Patriots were not one of the teams that contacted him.

Miller said he has reached out to get a feeling on what to expect from former UMaine teammate and wide receiver Earnest Edwards, who was signed as an undrafted free agent and earned a berth on the Los Angeles Rams’ training camp roster before being cut, and former NFL player Matt Mulligan, who is now UMaine’s sports performance assistant coach.

He said when he gets to New Jersey, he is just going to “be myself” and “try to take advantage of every opportunity that comes my way.

“All I asked for is an opportunity to compete at the highest level and now is my chance,” he said.

